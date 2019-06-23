in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

Tanzania Singer TID Narrates How He Fled From Gun Wielding Attackers

TID shows the scars of the attack. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Tanzanian singer Khalid Mohamed alias TID has opened up about his attack last week in Dar es Salaam.

TID last week posted a bloody image of himself after the attack, which he later pulled down.

The Nyota Yangu hit maker, speaking to MillardAyo, said that he stood no chance against his attackers, who went to fetch a gun after a fierce fight.

“Sikupigana na Mtu mmoja, ni watu wawili wamenichangia, jamaa amenionesha dharau ya kunipiga na kunidhalilisha mbele za watu sikukubali. Mimi ni mwanaume nilipambana nasikia ana bastola ndo hapo aliponipiga sana nasikia akaenda kuchukua bastola nikakimbia (I was beaten by two people. I am a man, I had to fight back but when I heard he was going for his pistol, I ran for my life),” he narrated.

 

TID says that the attacker, who is his neighbour, has gone into hiding after the singer reported the case to the authorities.

