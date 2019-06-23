Tanasha Donna’s ‘Blanket Response’ After She Was Asked To Confirm Pregnancy In Tanzania

Kenyan model and NRG Radio host Tanasha Donna is not ready to open up about her body changes that have left online in-laws speculating that she is pregnant.

In the latest developments, the Radio crooner flew to Tanzania on Saturday to welcome her boyfriend Diamond Platnumz who was returning from London.

She later found time to interact with the country’s Dizzim Online reporter, who asked her to confirm pregnancy rumors that have hit the inter-webs in the recent past.

Read: She’s Pregnant, Amen! – Fans Tell Tanasha Donna [Video]

Tanasha responded with a “No comment” before she walked away laughing.

This comes barely two week after hawk-eyed fans noticed something strange as the Kenyan beauty queen danced with WCB President on the dance floor in Nairobi’s Ultra Gossip Lounge during the official launch of the singer’s Inama Video.

In the video of the performance that surfaced online, the Radio queen was captured trying to hide what looks like a developing baby bump with her over-sized black dress.

Also Read: A “Forever” Affair As Tanasha Pours Her Heart Out To Diamond

Netizens who had a glimpse of the video urged Tanasha to make the good news public.

Tanasha, has for months failed to come out clear if she is pregnant or not, as every time the question comes up, she finds a way to evade it.

Recently she hinted that she was expecting a blessing soon, adding that she was adding weight, leaving tongues wagging.

“Then the best part is I’m expecting the biggest blessing soon. God is good,” she said.

Tanasha continued: “Double chin. This is what happens when your body starts changing and the weight is coming through.”

Failure to confirm the rumors has left fans with no choice, but to give the purported pregnancy time to reveal itself.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu