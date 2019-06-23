Singer Ringtone Chased From JCC Church As Wife-hunting Campaign Turns Ugly [Photos]

Gospel singer Alex Apoko better known by his stage name Ringtone was on Sunday chased from Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) after his wife-hunting campaign at the church turned ugly.

In photos that have surfaced online, the singer who is pictured holding a placard, is seen trying to get his way into the church premises but security manning the area managed to stop him in a dramatic way.

Taking to his Instagram page, the controversial singer protested JCC’s move to stop him in a post directed to the church’s Bishop, Allan Kiuna.

“Dear Bishop Kiuna I write to you with a lot of pain man of God. Today I came to your church and was blessed with your message. After the service, I went outside and lifted my placard in search of a wife and what followed from your security was very bad. Just to let you know. Thank you man of God. Your spiritual son Ringtone,” wrote the singer.

In a similar incident last week, the singer was arrested briefly as he searched for his could be spouse near Cooperative University, Karen.

After his arrest, the Tenda Wema crooner announced that he’ll be taking the search to neighboring Tanzania.

He will be apparently be leaving for Dar es Salaam in a couple of days and while there will try win himself a Swahili woman.

Ringtone has been the talk of town since he declared a search for a suitable wife apparently after his advances to Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari hassan flopped.

According to him, nothing will deter him from his course to get himself a wife.

In the past, the Tenda Wema hitmaker has insisted that the perfect woman has to be God-fearing and is in church at least twice a week.

The artiste on Monday however added to the list of qualities that his ideal wife must speak in tongues.

While speaking to Jalang’o and Alex Mwakideu on Milele FM’s breakfast show, the Pamela singer said that his wife must also be prayerful.

“Prayer is an important pillar in a family. I would want a woman who prays for at least 5 hours, speaks in tongues without stopping. I pray for more than 5 hours, approximately 8 to 9 hours and that is why I am successful right now. I have succeeded due to prayers,” Ringtone said.

