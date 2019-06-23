Senator Millicent Omanga Gifts Her Sister Brand New Car On Her Graduation – Photos

Nominated Senator Milicent Omanga on Sunday gifte her sister, Angela Kerubo Omanga with a car following her graduation from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

Angela graduated with first class honors in Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain Management, the option of transport and logistics.

“As I present my gift to you for the hard work and inspiring efforts you put in university, it is my wish and prayer that you will continue with the same high spirit as you start the journey of practicing your profession,” said the senator.

Omanga handed Angela tha Nissan March model to her sister after the 33rd graduation ceremony of the varsity where she was studying.

“It was such a nice blessed day to celebrate your graduation. Safari ndio imeanza sasa itabidi ujikaze zaidi. (The journey just started, you will have to put more effort),” added the senator.

