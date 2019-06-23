Police Officer Drugged While Partying, Robbed His Gun In Parklands

Police in Nairobi have launched investigations into an incident where an officer attached at Riruta Police Station was drugged and robbed of his gun in Parklands, Nairobi.

According to reports, the officer is said to have been drugged in one of the clubs within Highridge area by unknown people before they got away with his Jericho pistol with 14 rounds of ammunition, phone and other valuables.

Eyewitness revealed that the man in uniform was found on the roadside motionless and rushed to hospital where it was confirmed he had been drugged.

Nairobi Police boss Philip Ndolo has since confirmed the incident saying his officers are on high alert and those involved will be brought to book.

In a separate incident, an a police officer committed suicide on Wednesday night in his Dandora house.

The officer identified as Constable Moses Maina Gichuki of Lokorio police station, Turkana County, used a piece of clothe to hang himself in the bathroom.

He was on annual leave at the time of the incident.

Ndolo said they had not known the motive of the incident.

The incident comes at a time the National Police Service has rolled out a Psycho-Education programme targeting officers of various ranks in the service.

According to Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai the exercise is aimed at taming increased cases of suicide in the service.

