Oscar Sudi Listed Among Top Silent MPs In 12th Parliament – Hansard Report

Vocal Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has been listed among legislators who have never uttered a single word in the 12th Parliament.

According to Hansard report, Sudi, a fierce critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kieleweke team, is among 10 MPs who have never spoken on the floor of Parliament despite drawing millions of shillings in salary and allowances.

In the new report, which focuses on the period between September 2017 and December 2018, 45 MPs made less than 10 contributions in the plenary.

The legislators were conspicuously silent despite each one of them having drawn at least Ksh16 million in salaries and allowances over the period under review.

They are Justus Kizito (ODM, Shinyalu), Oscar Sudi (Jubilee, Kapsaret) James Wamacukuru (Jubilee, Kabete), Alfred Sambu (ANC, Webuye East), Joshua Adama (ODM, Nyakach), Samuel Arama (Jubilee, Nakuru West), Alex Kosgey (Jubilee, Emgwen) and Charles Kamuren (Jubilee, Baringo South).

Additionally, five Woman Representatives were also listed on the most ‘silent’ MPs.

They are Anab Mohamed (Garissa), Lilian Tomitom (West Pokot), Irene Kasalu (Kitui), Jane Wanjuki (Embu) and Jane Chebaibai (Elgeyo Marakwet).

According to the report, some Honourable Members, have only spoken less than eight times, hence, earning the title poor contributors. These are Safia Sheikh (Marsabit), Amina Hassan (Mandera), Lydia Mizighi (Taita Taveta), Jerusha Momanyi (Nyamira) and Mombasa’s Asha Mohamed.

Those who have only spoken five times are Gabriel Mukuha (Githunguri), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), John Paul Mwirigi (Igembe South) and Annie Wanjiku (Gatundu North). Samuel Kinuthia (Subukia), Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West), Patrick Kimani (Thika Town) and Mercy Gakuya (Kasarani) made only four contributions.

On the other hand, there are those who have only spoken twice on the House floor. They are Beatrice Kones (Bomet East), Alfred Agoi (Sabatia), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Abdi Mude (Lafey), Charles Gimose (Vihiga) and James Lusweti (Kabuchai) have spoken three times while Lemanken Aramat (Narok East), Mathias Nyamabe (Kuria East), Daniel Wanyama (Webuye West), Lokiru Ali (Turkana East) and Ken Okoth (Kibra).

Okoth has been away for cancer treatment overseas.

Makadara’s George Aladwa and James Mwangi of Tetu are said to have contributed only once on the Parliament floor.

Ironically, most of the silent MPs during Parliamentary sessions, are the most vocal politicians outside Parliament, Caroline Gaita, Executive Director of Mzalendo Trust – a parliamentary monitoring organisation, told a local media.

Their counterparts in the Senate were also put on the spot.

Some of the Senators who rarely contribute in Senate sittings are Lamu’s Anwar Loitiptip, Philip Mpaayei (Kajiado), Prengei Victor (nominated), Falhada Dekow (nominated), Christine Gona (nominated), Millicent Omanga (nominated), Mercy Chebeni (nominated), Abdullahi Ibrahim (Wajir), Issa Juma Boy (Kwale) and Gideon Moi (Baringo).

In the report, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja is rated as the top contributor followed by Moses Wetang’ula (Bungoma), Ledama Olekina (Narok), Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Ephraim Maina (Nyeri), Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay), Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo), Cleophas Malala (Kakamega) and Kitui’s Enoch Wambua.

The best performing nominated senators are Abshiro Halake (Kanu), Mary Seneta (Jubilee), Getrude Musuruve (ODM), Farhiya Ali (Jubilee), Agnes Zani (ODM), Isaac Mwaura (Jubilee), Naomi Waqo (Jubilee), Naomi Shiyonga (ODM), Alice Chepkorir (Jubilee) and ANC’s Petronila Were.

Top contributors in the Senate include Mutula Kilonzo Junior, Ms Kwamboka and Mr Kang’ata.

On the other hand, in the national assembly, some of the most vocal House leaders include Ms Mbarire, Mr Mbadi and Junet Mohamed.

