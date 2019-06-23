in POLITICS

Jubilee SG Raphael Tuju Under Siege As Tangatanga MPs Demand His Ouster

119 Views

Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

A major fallout is looming at the ruling Jubilee Party, even as MPs allied to the Deputy President William Ruto demand the ouster of secretary general Raphael Tuju.

The MPs, led by Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot say that Tuju was the mastermind behind the ‘Stop Ruto movement’, after a leaked audio between him (Tuju) and Kiambu politician George Nyanja.

“We want you to come out and disown that video, failure to do that we will confirm that the President, his deputy and members have no issues…the problem is with the party officials,” said Cheruiyot.

Also on Tuju’s neck is Kandara MP Alice Wahome, who accuses the secretary general of wrecking the Jubilee government.

“We cannot have a Secretary General who betrays the very government we have formed…you must immediately tender your resignation to the President and let the party pick someone else,” said Kandara Mp- Alice Wahome.

In the leaked audio, Tuju is heard Nyanja that he does not want to come open until 2021, when there will be major realignments in the Kenyan political scene.

“Unajua mi sitaki kujitokezea mpaka 2021… acha tu nifanye kwa background (I do not want to come out until 2021… let me just work in the background,” Tuju is heard telling the ppolitician.

Tuju was appointed the secretary general following the merger of 14 political parties ahead of the 2017 general election to form Jubilee Party, and his term expires in March next year.

He also serves as a Cabinet Secretary without portfolio in the government.

“About a year ago I said that Tuju was given that position to give the party a national outlook, but now even at the grassroots, people are now saying that Tuju must go,” added Cheruiyot.

Tuju has however remained tight-lipped about the issue.

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.

