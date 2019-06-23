Huge Set Back As Harambee Stars’ Joash Onyango Ruled Out Of Algeria Match

AFCON – The Harambee Stars will be without dependable defender Joash Onyango when they face Algeria in their opening Group C match tonight, according to reports.

The Gor Mahia defense stalwart, famously known as “Berlin Wall”, picked up an injury during Saturday’s training in Cairo.

Onyango has been a cog in the Stars back-line and his absence is a big blow. He partnered USA-based youngster Joseph Okumu in Kenya’s last friendly against the DRC which ended in 1-1 draw.

Stars already lost Brian Mandela, another defender, to injury and has since undergone surgery in France.

Zesco United’s David Owino and Bernard Ochieng’ of Vihiga United will be called upon to cover for the duo.

