Why Governor Ferdinand Waititu Is Likely To Give Up Seat Come 2022

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s endless troubles seem to cloud his political future even as he struggles to put his best foot forward in media interviews.

The troubled Governor, who was recently arrested and released on Ksh500,000 anticipatory bail, is accused by the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) of receiving kickbacks through his bank accounts and accounts of companies associated with him, his wife and their daughter.

Preliminary investigations by EACC into the graft allegations indicate that Waititu’s wife Susan Wangari and their daughter Monica Njeri were indeed involved in the Ksh588 million scam.

Following the active investigations by EACC sleuths, Waititu was a fortnight ago grilled for the third time.

The investigations took a new twist after EACC quizzed the governor’s entire cabinet.

According to reports, the senior officials recorded statements on the controversial alcoholics rehabilitation program dubbed Kaa Sober, road tenders and other procurement irregularities in different departments.

Some of the officials who recorded statements are Kigo Njenga (Finance), Karungo Thangw’a (Youth), Wilson Mburu (Roads), David Kuria (Environment), James Maina (Lands), Mary Kamau (Health), Joseph Ng’ang’a (Education), Joseph Kamau (Agriculture) and Margaret Ruinge (Administration).

Others are former CECs who were sacked or resigned, among them Isabela Waiyaki (Trade) Dr Joseph Murega (Health) and Jeremiah Mbugua (Agriculture).

The graft accusations have come to haunt the man better known by his street name Baba Yao, with his popularity sinking by the day despite his stand that the graft accusations are aimed at mudslinging him.

Last month, locals staged protests in Thika and Ruiru bashing the governor over the graft accusations.

Worse still, recently, while in the company of Deputy President William Ruto in Githurai, Waititu was booed by an irate crowd that didn’t want him to address them.

At the centre of the demeaning incident, is Githurai market where traders had been evicted to allow for its rehabilitation.

Heckling Waititu, the irate crowd accused the governor of doing nothing to allow them back to business as promised during his 2017 campaigns.

Sources familiar with what transpired told a local media that the DP was shocked by the developments.

“What happened to Waititu at Githurai 45 shocked Ruto the way President Uhuru Kenyatta was shocked when then Kiambu Governor William Kabogo was heckled in front of him ahead of 2017 General Elections, ” the source intimated.

Early this year, Waititu was also on the spot for all wrong reasons after Kiambu residents staged demonstrations in Gachie over deplorable roads.

Following Waititu’s constant humiliation, the Deputy President is said to have asked Waititu to remain silent in both local and national politics.

Ruto had been advised by his strategists that befriending Waititu was becoming counterproductive and was costing him his fan base in the County.

This was days after Ruto defended Waititu over outrageous budget allocations in Kiambu County. In the budget, Kiambu had allocated a substantial amount of money to finance State House functions, free primary education and peacekeeping in South Sudan.

“Even though the President comes from Kiambu, the national budget is not done in Kiambu. So let people stop asking Waititu useless questions,” said the DP.

Instead, the DP said that the questions should be addressed to the executive arm of the national government.

“He should only be asked about matters concerning Kiambu County: as for the national government, we have a lot of people including Cabinet Secretaries who will answer those questions. The issue of South Sudan, State House and retired presidents… we will answer them,” he added.

Sources familiar with the new developments within DP Ruto’s allied Tanga Tanga team say the battles Waititu is currently facing have weakened him and that he is no longer eager to defend his seat come 2022.

Consequently, the DP may be forced to strike a deal with other political leaders in the region like Kabogo or Senator Kimani Wamatangi.

Another local leader who sources say Ruto might consider bringing on board is Waititu’s Deputy James Nyoro whom the Governor has accused of siding with his enemies to undermine him.

Speaking during this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations, Waititu said it was unfortunate that his deputy was among people who believed allegations that he had defrauded the county.

With the graft developments taking new twists by the day and Waititu’s supporters regretting their 2017 decision, the pressure might just be too much for Baba Yao!

