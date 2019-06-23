Gor Mahia Legend Dan Shikanda Elected AFC Leopards Chairman

Dr. Dan Shikanda is the new AFC Leopards chairman for the next four years replacing his namesake Dan Mule who failed to defend his seat after one term.

The elections took place on Sunday morning at the Kasarani Stadium.

Shikanda, who played for both Leopards and rivals Gor Mahia during his heydays, polled 456 votes. Lawyer Ben Musundi came in second with 165 votes, while former CEO Ronald Namai garnered 72 votes.

In his campaigns, Shikanda to revamped the team’s playing unit, boost the fanbase and source for more sponsors.

Below is the new AFC Leopards Executive Committee;

Chairman-Dan Shikanda

Secretary General-Oliver Sikuku

Treasurer-Maurice Chichi

