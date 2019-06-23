Form One Girl Rescued From Boda Boda Operator’s House After Forced Marriage Attempt

Police in Kirinyaga on Saturday rescued a school girl who was allegedly abducted by a local Boda Boda operator while on midterm break.

According to Gichugu OCPD Anthony Mbogo, the 24-year-old man had planned on forcing the Form One girl into marriage.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect who escaped arrest when police stormed his house on Saturday rescuing the minor.

“We are still looking for the boda boda operator and soon he will be arrested and prosecuted,” said Mr Mbogo.

The girl has since been reunited with her family.

She told the police that she knew her abductor while he was a casual labourer in Nyeri.

In a separate incident, a class eight pupil was on Saturday hacked to death by a 19-year-old Form Four candidate from Kakamega County over a boyfriend.

According to reports, the two girls from Lukose in Khayega location had been fighting over a boyfriend before the crime.

Kakamega County Police Commander Bernard Muli said the attacker confronted the class eight pupil on a village path and stabbed her in the stomach, accusing her of snatching her boyfriend.

The suspected murderer has been arrested and is in police custody awaiting arraignment in court on Monday.

