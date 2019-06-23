Form Four Student Kills Class Eight Pupil Over Lover

A class eight pupil was on Saturday hacked to death by a 19-year-old form four candidate from Kakamega County over a boyfriend.

According to reports, the two girls from Lukose in Khayega location are had been fighting over a boyfriend before the crime.

Kakamega County Police Commander Bernard Muli said the attacker confronted the class eight pupil on a village path and stabbed her in the stomach, accusing her of snatching her boyfriend.

The suspected murderer has been arrested and is in police custody awaiting arraignment in court on Monday.

