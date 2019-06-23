in NEWS

Form Four Student Kills Class Eight Pupil Over Lover

129 Views

[IMAGE/ COURTESY]

A class eight pupil was on Saturday hacked to death by a 19-year-old form four candidate from Kakamega County over a boyfriend.

According to reports, the two girls from Lukose in Khayega location are had been fighting over a boyfriend before the crime.

Kakamega County Police Commander Bernard Muli said the attacker confronted the class eight pupil on a village path and stabbed her in the stomach, accusing her of snatching her boyfriend.

Read: Sonko Finds Non Existent “19 Year Old Kenyatta University Student” He Allegedly Impregnated (Photos)

The suspected murderer has been arrested and is in police custody awaiting arraignment in court on Monday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Huge Set Back As Harambee Stars’ Joash Onyango Ruled Out Of Algeria Match