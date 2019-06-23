Family Fight Leaves Son, Father Dead In Elgeyo Marakwet

Police in Elgeyo Marakwet are investigating an incidence where an alleged family fight left a son and father dead.

According to reports by the Standard, the incidence happened in Embobut Location, Marakwet East constituency where the father hacked his son, Alex Ruto, 21, to death using a machete after an argument.

Upon learning of the brutal killing, the wife to the alleged murderer, Edwin Kipyatich, 48, triggered a fight that resulted to death.

The wife, Margaret, took the same machete that killed her son and cut the husband on the head who bled to death in the 1am incident.

“His wife grabbed the same panga and injured him with it on the head and neck. He was taken to Kapsowar Mission Hospital where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment,” said Marakwet East Sub-County Police Commander (SCPC) Vincent Kitili.

Margaret, 44, surrendered to Maron Sub-location assistant chief Irene Kilimo after the fight. It is still not clear what led to the fight.

“The bodies were moved to Kapsowar Mission Hospital morgue and are awaiting autopsy. The case is under investigation by Marakwet East DCIO,” said Mr Kitili.

