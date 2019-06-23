in NEWS

Family Fight Leaves Son, Father Dead In Elgeyo Marakwet

109 Views

IMAGE/ COURTESY

Police in Elgeyo Marakwet are investigating an incidence where an alleged family fight left a son and father dead.

According to reports by the Standard,  the incidence happened in Embobut Location, Marakwet East constituency where the father hacked his son, Alex Ruto, 21, to death using a machete after an argument.

Upon learning of the brutal killing, the wife to the alleged murderer, Edwin Kipyatich, 48, triggered a fight that resulted to death.

Read: Form Four Student Kills Class Eight Pupil Over Lover

The wife, Margaret, took the same machete that killed her son and cut the husband on the head who bled to death in the 1am incident.

“His wife grabbed the same panga and injured him with it on the head and neck. He was taken to Kapsowar Mission Hospital where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment,” said Marakwet East Sub-County Police Commander (SCPC) Vincent Kitili.

Margaret, 44, surrendered to Maron Sub-location assistant chief Irene Kilimo after the fight. It is still not clear what led to the fight.

Read: Family Kills Father Who Shot His Six Children In Elgeyo Marakwet

“The bodies were moved to Kapsowar Mission Hospital morgue and are awaiting autopsy. The case is under investigation by Marakwet East DCIO,” said Mr Kitili.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Form Four Student Kills Class Eight Pupil Over Lover

Gor Mahia Legend Dan Shikanda Elected AFC Leopards Chairman