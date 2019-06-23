Algeria vs Kenya: Musa Mohammed To Step In For Injured Joash

Algeria hosts Kenya in their opening Group C match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) starting 11.00pm Kenyan time at 30 June Stadium, Cairo.

Ahead of the clash, Kahawa Tungu can exclusively reveal the Harambee Stars lineup that will face the Fennecs of Algeria.

The team is largely the same as the one which recently played against DRC in a pre-tournament friendly and pulled a 1-1 draw.

The only change comes in central defense pairing where Joash Onyango, who was injured yesterday in training, gives way for Musa Mohammed, who will play alongside Joseph Okumu.

Algeria vs Kenya XI Lineup

Patrick Matasi (GK)

Musa Mohammed

Joseph Okumu

Eric Ouma

Abud Omar

Victor Wanyama (C)

Dennis Odhiambo

Francis Kahata

Eric Johanna

Ayub Timbe

Michael Olunga

