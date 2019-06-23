Alex Mwakideu Pens Emotional Message Days After Welcoming Baby Number Three

Milele FM’s Alex Mwakideu has expressed the joy his newly born daughter has brought to his family after weeks of mourning his mother.

Taking to his social media, Mwakideu, who is the Head of Radio at Milele FM, penned a hearty poem, narrating what his family went through after their mom passed on in May after battling with a long illness.

According to him, Baby Naya, who was born on Thursday, erased all the pain his family went through after the death of their mother a month ago.

The radio host and his wife Mariam Mwemba, who exchanged nuptials in 2014, are blessed with two other daughters.

Here is the message.

“A month ago, Exactly one Month ago, With nostalgia a heavy heart, We carried mom out, Out of the gate, Tears freely flow, Others start to shout, She looked smart, but the heart had shut, So the mourning period starts, My better half, Half heartedly hears the pangs and pains, she hurt, She scratches and clutches almost about to shut, Exactly a month later, Baby Naya bounces on earth, Life is now better, As we take on this new path, Oh Lord my God, The Creator My cup overflows with blessings that can’t be measured with a meter! Peacefully goes a great Mama, Peacefully and gracefully enters baby Naya! Kwakheri Mama, Karibu Naya! Exactly One Month ago, Exactly One Month Later! To God be the Glory! Mungu Kwanza!”

Mwakideu’s mother’s death came months after he lost his sister in January.

Emmy Godin, a recording artist succumbed to cancer after being diagnosed in 2017.

Last month, while mourning his mother, Mwakideu said it was the toughest time in his life.

“For the first time… Am lost. Totally lost. Totally. I don’t know what to type, what to do, where to start… I am lost. I will miss you mom. I will miss you so much. And I will love you forever. Thank you for being the BEST mom EVER. Rest with the Angels.. RIPMom,” he wrote on Instagram.

