AFCON 2019 – Harambee Stars Fans Arrive In Cairo For Algeria Match (Photos)

A group of Kenyan fans have arrived in Cairo, Egypt this morning to cheer the Harambee Stars against Algeria later tonight.

Stars face the Fennecs in their opening Group C match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at 30 June Stadium, Cairo starting 11.00pm Kenyan time.

The group is expected to team up with more fans, mostly Kenyans living in Cairo, to cheer the team.

Kenya is making a return to the AFCON for the first time in 15 years.

Stars’ last match at the grandest stage of African football was on 2 February 2004 when they beat Burkina Faso 3-0 in their final Group B match of the 2004 AFCON in Tunisia.

Much will be expected of the homeboys tonight especially after being accorded one of the best preparations in recent times but head coach Sebastien Migné is taking pressure off their shoulders.

“We are happy to be here, we are under no pressure, we would have been under pressure if we stayed at home,” said Migné.

The Frenchman, who praised his players for their discipline, is expecting a surprise in today’s match against the star – studded Fennecs, which boasts big names like Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez.

