DP Ruto’s Weston Hotel Risks Being Demolished As KCAA Goes To Court

Deputy President William Ruto’s Weston risks being demolished after Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) moved to the Lands and Environment Court.

In a suit filed by lawyers Otiende Amollo and James Orengo, KCAA is challenging a deal brokered by National Lands Commission (NLC) in which Ruto was required to compensate KCAA.

According to the Standard, KCAA argues that the lands commission lacks the powers to negotiate a compensation deal.

“The first respondent’s (NLC) determination further is irrational and irregular as no party pleaded for compensation. The final order also fails to account for the fixtures on the land, making the order ambiguous and absurd and incapable of implementation,” court documents read.

“Similarly, the determination is irrational because it deliberately turned a blind eye to the corrupt dealings of the second (Weston Hotel), third (Priority Limited) and fourth (Monene Investments Limited) respondents instead of upholding the petitioner legitimate expectation to enforcement of its property rights, thereby setting a bad precedent that wrongfully elevates land grabbing by private entities beyond legal reproach,” the suit reads further.

NLC on January 22 recommended that the DP “pays the current market price of land to KCAA so as to enable it purchase land of equal value.”

