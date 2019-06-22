AFCON 2019 – Wanyama Promises Algeria Tough Match On Sunday

Victor Wanyama has said that Kenya will “make it difficult” for Algeria when they clash on Sunday at 30 June Stadium, Cairo, Egypt.

The Harambee Stars skipper was speaking ahead of Group C match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which officially kicked off on Friday.

“We are aware Algeria is a good team and we respect that but on the pitch we are going to make it difficult for them,” said the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder.

The match will mark Kenya’s return to the big stage since 2004 when they graced the Tunisian edition of the continental championship.

“I’m ready to give my best for the team as I’ve always done to make sure the team benefits,” Wanyama added.

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migné on the other hand was guarded with his expectations of the game tomorrow. The French manager stressed that they are not under any pressure and will be expecting the team to continue surprising him.

“We are happy to be here, no pressure, we would have been under pressure if we stayed at home.

My players have showed me a lot of surprises and I’m sure they will not stop surprising me,” Migné said.

He praised the level of discipline within the Harambee Stars team.

“I’ve never had a team with so much discipline on and off the field and I’m very happy about it.”

In the other Group C match on Sunday, neighbors Tanzania, who qualified for the first time in 39 years, will take of Senegal.

