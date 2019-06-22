We Are Good Friends – Vanessa Mdee Says As She Confirms Break Up With Jux

Tanzanian songbird Vanessa Mdee has finally confirmed break up with fellow artist Juma Jux.

First to let the world know that things were not as they used to be between the two was Vanessa’s younger sister Mimi Mars.

“Mimi ninavyojua hawako pamoja, kulikuwa na issues hapo katikati, sasa ivi ni washikaji tu. Kila nilipomuona Jux ,Vanessa alikuwepo. Mimi na perfect hatudate na kama nilivyosema awali mimi siwezi date na mtu famous ama anafanya kazi kama yenu,” she told Cloud FM.

The Cash Madame singer would a couple of days later tell her fans that she has been having a tough time via Twitter.

“Everyday I tell you about how strong I am. Today I’ll tell you about how defeated I feel. I’ve cried for hours, I’ve had nothing to eat ( and I love food and there’s plenty available in my house ). I’ve cancelled every meeting. I’ve sat in darkness curtains shut…” she wrote.

In a Q&A session on Instagram however, Vanessa confirmed that she and Jux are no longer an item.

A curious fan asked, “Ww na Juma mmeachana (sic)?”

The singer answered, “Ndio, lakini we good friends and forever family.”

Jux had a couple of weeks ago proclaimed his love for Vanessa.

“Still the one , Still baddest chick in the game @vanessamdee more life Queen Mungu akupe maisha marefu na mafanikio zaidi najua ndoto zako kubwa sana Nakupenda you know that,” he wrote.

