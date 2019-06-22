in SPORTS

Uganda Win First AFCON Match In 41 Years

Uganda Cranes beat DR Congo 2-0 in their opening Group A match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) played at Cairo Stadium, Egypt on Saturday.

Patrick Kaddu and Emmanuel Okwi scored for the Cranes to break a 41-year wait for a first AFCON win.

The last time Uganda bagged a victory at the biennial continental showpiece was way back in 1978 when they beat Nigeria 2-1 to reach the final of the Ghana edition.

Their last outing in Gabon in 2017 saw them record two loses and a draw. Uganda next face Zimbabwe, who lost 1-0 to Egypt, in their next group match.

Bonface Osano

