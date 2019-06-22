Sonko Finds Non Existent “19 Year Old Kenyatta University Student” He Allegedly Impregnated (Photos)

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was on Friday accused by “Hivi Punde” blogger of impregnating a 19 year old Kenyatta University student.

The girl, Dorah Ngui is said to have had a one night stand with the county chief and as a result they sired a child.

In a fiery Facebook post, Sonko denied the claims and instead pointed the finger at his detractors out to tarnish his name.

“I wish to state that the story is fake and cooked just to divert my attention from serving the great people of Nairobi. I have just established Dorah Ngui is a non existence student who cannot even be traced from all social media platforms and immediately I started thorough investigations about the blog the story was hurriedly pulled down,” he wrote.

He further offered the blogger Sh5 million to produce the girl.

The governor also noted that he likes his women “well endowed, well rounded, curvy, 3D, plus size beautiful divas like the First Lady of Nairobi.”

Now through with his investigations, Sonko says that the girl in question is a South African national who has never set foot in Kenya.

“I’m through with my intelligence. The so called kenyan lady a 19 year old Kenyatta university student Dorah Ngui I’m accused to have impregnated turns out to be a South African national who has never been to Kenya. I have never been to South Africa for the last 6 years. Was the impregnation through osmosis?” he poses.

Sonko also notes that those who masterminded the story are being profiled and will soon be arrested.

In fact he adds, the suspects have been in direct communication with “a communication Boss of a powerful Ps and from his phone communication analysis he communicates with 2 prominent leaders in Nairobi.”

The girl in question goes by the username talytalice_reine_des_coeurs on Instagram.

Here are some of her images:

