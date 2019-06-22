Man Arrested For Sending Threatening Messages To Tharaka Nithi Woman Rep

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation has arrested a man, Joel Lawrence Nyamao, for allegedly insulting Tharaka Nithi woman representative Beatrice Nkatha.

The DCI also confiscated several items including assorted handsets and ID photocopies were confiscated. They also seized 38 SIM cards, and 20 card holders.

He also had three lists bearing handwritten mobile numbers and names of MPs and Senators.

This comes just days a students from Nairobi University was nabbed for sending threatening messages to Njoro MP, Charity Kathambi Chepkwony, and five other MPs with the intention of extorting money from them.

Read:

Last year, Waziri Chacha was accused of defrauding members of parliament while pretending to be the legislator. MPs said that the man sent a distress message saying that Sabina Chege was sick and needed money urgently a call which thy responded to.

He was arrested in a hotel in Tanzania where he had secured his stay for six months.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com