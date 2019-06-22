K24 News Anchor Experiences False Labour Pains During 7 Pm Bulletin (Video)

K24 TV’s Swahili news anchor Isabella Kituri last night experienced false labour pains scaring her co-anchor Franklin Wambugu.

The sudden contractions forced the duo to take a short commercial break.

Isabella, a soon to be mother of two later explained that the pains are known as Braxton Hicks, which are caused by the muscles of the uterus tightening, and are just as real as labor contractions are.

“Nkt!This crazy guy called Braxton Hicks… visits pregger mums as a falsified labour agent… Franklin Wambugu was ready to wheelbarrow me out of the studio,” she wrote on social media.

Just like Isabella, NTV’s Janet Mbugua pulled her then co-anchor Hussein Mohammed’s leg as she pretended to be in labour.

The Swahili anchor lost her husband to colon cancer in 2005.

Though hard for her to move past his death, Isabella has steadily moved on with her life.

