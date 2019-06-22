in NEWS

Cessna Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Kwale Following Mechanical Problems

Pilot
A South African pilot sustained injuries after he was forced to make an emergency landing in Kwale following mechanical problems.

According to the Daily Nation, the Cessna plane experienced mechanical issues mid air forcing the pilot to make the emergency landing.

Matuga Deputy County Commissioner Isaac Keter confirmed the incident and also revealed that the pilot who was rushed to hospital was in stable condition.

More to follow…

Written by Merxcine Cush

