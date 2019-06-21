I Will Make Sure Supporters Behave, DP Ruto Tells President Kenyatta After Kasarani Outburst

Deputy President William Ruto has committed his support and that of his supporters towards President Uhuru Kenyatta towards achieving the government’s Big Four Agenda.

Speaking during the revival ceremony for Rivatex factory in Eldoret, Ruto said that he would make sure that all leaders and supporters behind him and the Jubilee Party “behaved”. This seemed to be a response on the president’s outburst last week in Kasarani, where he told off leaders politicking about 2022 succession.

“Sisi wote tuko nyuma yako. Sisi tunatambua mahali tulianza. Tunatambua kwamba jukumu letu ni kuunganisha wakenya na kuleta maendeleo. Hapo tuko na wewe mia kwa mia na hatubanduki. (We are all behind you. We know where we started. We know our role in uniting Kenyans and bringing development. We are behind you 100 percent and we are not shifting). I give you my personal commitment that I will make sure as your deputy that hawa viongozi wengine (these other leaders) they don’t go astray. Hata vile umewaona leo wako na tabia mzuri mzuri (You can even see they behaved well today),” said Ruto.

Read: They Didn’t Look For Votes On My Behalf, I Went Looking For My Votes, President Kenyatta Tells Off ‘Allies’

In the recent days, there have been tensions in the ruling Jubilee Party after the President’s outburst that seemed to attack DP Ruto’s wing, who have being accused of advancing the 2022 agenda despite cease fire calls by the President.

Speaking during the 2019 Akorino Annual conference, President Kenyatta seemingly sending a coded message switched to Kikuyu language, accusing some politicians of ‘giving him headache’ for politicking about 2022.

“These thugs that we elected are busy politicking. They should not think I am their boy, they will not stop me from constructing roads. They didn’t look for votes on my behalf. I went looking for my votes. These rubbish should stop bothering me,” said Kenyatta.

Read: Aisha Jumwa Hits Out At Raila As She Opposes Referendum Calls (Video)

Kenyatta added that he had chosen to refrain from newspapers and social media since they were saturated with politics.

“When they see me remain silent, they should not think they are threatening me. I will flush them out from where they are… Just because you are making headlines, don’t think you will bother me. And that is why I stopped concentrating on newspapers or those Facebooks of theirs,” he added.

The President seemingly did not spare his deputy William Ruto who was present, attacking his political faction dubbed Tanga tanga, for politicking about 2022.

Read: “Kijana Fupi Round” Outrightly Rejects DP Ruto’s Job Offer

“If you are an elected leader go to the grassroots construct schools, install electricity for your people stop going round telling us how you shall rise to power. You will not go anywhere without these people,” said Mr Kenyatta.

There have been major divisions at the ruling Jubilee Party, with one faction dubbed Kieleweke accusing Ruto led wing, Tanga Tanga, of advancing 2022 agenda when the time is yet.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu