Ex-DPP Philip Murgor Accuses Stepmother Of Using Evil Charms To Block Him From Getting Father’s Estate

Former Director of Public Prosecutions Philip Murgor stunned an Eldoret court after he accused his step-mother and her daughter of practicing witchcraft.

Philip made the accusations as he was cross-examining his stepbrother George Murgor in a case that is being presided upon by Justice Olga Sewe.

According to Philip, Selina Murgor and stepsister Elizabeth Komen used evil charms to hinder him from getting his hands on a piece of his late father, Charles Murgor’s vast estate.

Read:

“Your honour my elder sister Elizabeth and her mother Selina practice witchcraft and they have instilled fear into George so that he can lie about Kalyet farm,” said Philip.

Ms Selina let out a scream and was ordered to keep her temper in check or risk being thrown out of court.

“I am not going to allow disruption of court proceedings. You either control your temper or get out peacefully,” the judge said.

Read Also:

Philip further noted that it was Selina who encouraged their deceased father to practice polygamy.

In contention however is a 250-acre land in Turbo constituency and 1,400 acres Kalyet farm in Uasin Gishu County.

Others are Chebenyinyi farm and several prime plots in Iten town.

Read Also:

The ex-DPP argued that his late mother, Christine, was the sole proprietor of the Kalyet farm and that their father had lied about it.

“My father was in a serious financial problem that he could not afford to purchase the 1,400-acre Kalyet farm. It was my mother who bought it,” Philip told the court.

The late Murgor had four wives; Selina Murgor with five children, Hannah (two children), Christine (Six children) and Dinah (four children).

All the 17 siblings want the pieces of land shared equally, something that Philip and his siblings are opposed to.

The case will be heard on July 19.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu