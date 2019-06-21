Drama As Mother In Kakamega Twins Saga Forcefully Separates Daughter

Drama ensued on Friday after the mother of one girl raised with one of the identical Kakamega twins forcefully took away her daughter.

According to reports, Angelina Omina stormed the home of the identical twins with policemen, taking her daughter Mevis Imbaya away.

At the time, relatives of the twins who have hit headlines for months now were preparing to meet Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

The incident sparked a disagreement with a relative of the twins, Shem Abati, being roughed up after he attempted to stop Mrs Omina from separating her daughter from the girls.

Mrs Omina, who is now opposed to the girls staying together, accuses relatives of the twins of forcing her daughter to continue living with Rosemary Onyango, the mother of the twins at their home in Fufural in Likuyani Sub-County.

In his defence, Abuti claims that by Mrs Omina taking her daughter she was acting contrary to an earlier agreement – not to separate the girls.

“The girls have expressed the wish to continue staying together after the release of the DNA results but we read mischief in the decision by the mother of Imbaya to forcefully take away her daughter,” said Abuti.

Following the incident, Kakamega County Police Commander Bernard Muli maintained that the DNA results released over the weekend had settled the matter and the two families need to sit down and make a binding agreement on the way forward.

“This matter was settled after the DNA results were released and cleared showed who were the parents of the identical twins and the other girls,” said Muli.

According to the tests conducted at Lancet Kenya, the two girls, Sharon and Melon, are indeed twins.

During a family press briefing on Sunday, the family announced that the girls will not be separated.

The girls also noted that they were not going to sue the hospital in question for separating them, adding that they were not going to continue with their fourth form but go back to form three and focus on their studies in a bid to attain better grades.

The girls, who were raised by different families had travelled to Nairobi on Friday to receive their much-awaited results.

Sharon and Melon were born at the current Kakamega County Referral Hospital in 1999 but lived separately all their lives.

Angelina Omina and Rosemary Khaveveli both went into labour around the same time and were admitted to Kakamega hospital.

Following the births of the children, Rosemary was told she had twins whom she named Melon and Melvin. Angelina was given her little girl and she called her Sharon.

Melon was raised in Likuyani, Kakamega County while Sharon was raised in Kangemi, Nairobi County.

Rosemary, who had been staying with Melon had earlier stated Sharon was also her biological daughter.

