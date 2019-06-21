Nairobi County MCAs Summoned Over Role In Governor Sonko’s Alleged “Militia” Group

Three Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) of Nairobi have been summoned by the National Police Service over their alleged involvement with a militia group claimed to have links with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

According to a letter drafted to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Divisional Criminal Investigation Officer (DCIO) Central Police Station Samuel Kobina requested the intelligence unit to help them in summoning the three MCAs .

The trio summoned are; Waithaka MCA Anthony Kiragu, Mlango Kubwa MCA Patricia Mutheu and Nominated MCA Ruth Ndumi.

The letter stated: “This office is conducting an investigation into the alleged existence of a militia by the name of Sonko Defence Force.

“To this end, this office would like to request your good office’s assistance in summoning the undermentioned honorable members so that they may shed light on what they know about the alleged militia,” the letter read in part.

However, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko refuted claims on the existence of the alleged militia.

Sonko exclaimed: “I wish to categorically deny claims of the existence of a militia by the name of Sonko Defence Forces. This is yet another attempt to divert the attention of Nairobians and by extension Kenyans from real issues to be substituted with petty politics of intimidation and threats.”

“This kind of stupidity must stop. Maybe he’s confusing the thousands of youths in Nairobi who campaigned for Jubilee Party in the last two elections with the alleged militiamen,” he wrote on Facebook.

Sonko said when it comes to the youth, he has tried to help through rehabilitation adding that some have since transformed and work with his government.

“Some have gone through rehabilitation centers and are currently working in the Nairobi City beautification program. The youths being referred to as militia here are the same who have been tasked to unclog drainages and unlike last year where floods swept away and killed people. This year, only one death of an infant in Kibra was reported due to flooding,” the governor mentioned.

He further warned the authorities against dragging the names of County Assembly Members into the issue claiming that the summon is only aimed to intimidate them.

“Stop intimidating and threatening members of the Nairobi City County Assembly,” he noted.

