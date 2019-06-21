Kisumu Medics To Commence County-wide Strike Over Delayed Promotions

Kisumu doctors have vowed to down tools today after midnight to express distaste over delayed promotions agreed upon with Governor Anyang Nyong’o’s government recently.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Nyanza branch Chairperson Dr Kevin Osuri said that the county government had played enough tricks to delay the promotions.

He said that the county government failed to respond to a strike notice issued by the union, hence the medics had reached a point of no return.

Read: Prank? Jacque Maribe To Host ‘Babe Shower’ After Pregnancy Rumours (Photo)

“The staled promotion for doctors has denied doctors in earnings of Sh. 208 million, these are statistics with the county government,” he said.

According to Osuri, an industrial action is the only means available to compel the county government to respond to their concerns.

Osuri cited the failure to include the medics in the comprehensive National Hospital Insurance Fund as one of the clearest demonstration of the county’s unwillingness to address the concerns of doctors.

Read: Kenya-Somalia Maritime Border Wars Escalate As Arab Parliament Issues Warning To Kenya

“Doctors in Kisumu county offer services which themselves they cannot afford,” he said.

The medics also decried being denied study leaves, and those who make it to further their studies never get promotions.

They also accused the nyong’o-led government of non-remittance of deductions from doctors’ pay slips to appropriate statutory bodies.

“I call upon graft agencies in the country to come to Kisumu County and sanitize the health sector since the problems in the county are much more to do with mismanagement,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu