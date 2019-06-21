Kenyans Want Employed Persons Barred From Census Jobs

Evens as the 2019 census job opened up for the public, a section of Kenyans are worried over the people applying for the jobs.

According to several people who have reacted to the issue, many public servants, teachers and employed persons have applied for leave to go and take up the jobs, instead of leaving it for the unemployed youths.

The exercise will be conducted through the Kenya National Bureau Statistics (KNBS) in August, which has invited qualified individuals to apply for jobs.

The temporary positions advertised include ICT supervisors, content supervisors and enumerators.

ICT supervisors and content supervisors should have at least a diploma while enumerators should have at least grade C in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Considering the big number of unemployed youths, lobby groups and individuals are now calling upon the government to bar any employed persons from taking up the jobs unless there are no unemployed youths willing/available for them.

“I want to appeal to national government administrators not to recruit civil servants, teachers,nurses etc in the upcoming Kenya population and housing census. I am of the opinion that these temporal jobs should be given to jobless youths and students in colleges and universities to support their education,” says Dennis Mbotela, a youth leader in Kitui County.

The trend of giving temporal jobs to civil servants has been common, with teachers benefiting most since some of these jobs happen during school holidays.

According to survey by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) in 2018, 7million Kenyans were unemployed with 1.4 million out of this figure desperately looking for jobs.

There are 2700 posts available for ICT supervisors across the country, 27,000 for content supervisors and 135,000 vacancies for enumerators. This means that the number of those getting the jobs is less than a fifth of those actively looking for jobs.

Here are some reactions from Kenyans:-

