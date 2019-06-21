in NEWS

Uhuru Reveals Kenya Has Saved Ksh74 Billion Through Huduma Centres

President Uhuru Kenyatta has noted that Ksh74 billion has been saved through Huduma Centers across the country.

Speaking on Friday, the President stated that the 52 centers spread across Kenya has since its launch served over 24 million Kenyans.

He stated: “These centers offer over 104 different services with a customer satisfaction level of 95 percent.”

Uhuru spoke during the 7th African Public Service Day at the KICC.

Additionally, he commended Kenyans for showing up to register for Huduma Namba whose mass registration ended on May 18.

Kenyans in the diaspora had until June 20 to register for the same as their mass registration started on May 6.

Addressing journalists during his weekly media brief on Thursday, Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna asserted that the government has no intentions of carrying out another mass registration, dispelling allegations that there would be a second registration.

Last month, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i noted that no one will be forced to register and assured Kenyans that their details captured in the system will be secure.

Written by Jael Keya

