Jalang’o Heaps Praises On ‘Money Man’ Willy Paul As He Agrees To Join Crew

Controversial gospel singer Willy Paul alias Pozee didn’t come to play, he gets what he wants, any day any time, especially this time when his bank account is said to be fattening by the day.

Radio host and comedian Felix Odiwuor better known as Jalang’o on Thursday rubber stamped this assertion in a long Instagram post.

Jalang’o, who is known for his humorous character, disclosed that the Njiwa hitmaker has signed him as his official hype man in his scheduled performances across Africa and beyond.

The comedian claimed Pozee, who recently sparked controversy with raunchy performance with Tanzanian songbird Nandy, had approached him to strike some business deal.

He, however, claimed he was busy to meet the controversial artist.

“So the other day I received a call from Kenya’s No 1 artist @willy.paul.msafi telling me he wanted to see me urgently..I asked Pozee WhatsApp!! He told me he urgently needed to see me! Ok! He asked me when are you free? I told him I am never free I Make time? So he asked me when I can I make time !! To sound busy I told him next week on Thursday!”Jalang’o wrote.

The meeting happened, and to Jalang’o’s surprise, Willy Paul pushed Ksh400, 000 just for accepting to meet him.

“I meet pozee with 7 pumped guys..his security and a few boys and four very beautiful ladies..So iask him..Mwana mkunaji how can I help you? Before I speak Pozee pushes 400k Kenya shillings my way in cash telling me that’s for accepting to meet me..OK….” he said.

Jalang’o observed that the boy he once knew now boasts of 29 gigs lineup for him across the continent. Further, stating that Pozee now has a full crew that he travels with to all his performances.

“Apparently he has like 29 Gigs line up and he is heavily booked in the whole continent.. he has a gig in S A, Nigeria, 4 in Tz , 7 In Uganda and several in Kenya…busy schedule and apparently he has said he travels with his PA Photographer , 14 Dancers, His Mc and his designer…”

What shocked Jalang’o more is that the artist didn’t oppose his huge quotation and instead offered a fat cheque.

“Wee..I tell him am ok with it but since Iam a busy person he has to tell me the dates…He asked me how much I will charge him..I told him Heavy j baba is not cheap..he cuts a page from his cheque book and tells me to write my cost….This boy has arrived!! Boss Pozee Iam at your service!!” he wrote.

Here is the post.

