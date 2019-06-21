Gospel Artist Hope kid Admits To Receiving Nude Pictures From Female Fans

Gospel artiste Hope Kid was earlier on in the year involved in a sexual scandal that had the internet buzzing for weeks.

He and fellow artiste, DK Kwenye Beat were accused of infecting a 20 year old Nakuru woman with herpes.

He has since denied ever being part of a sex group and infecting the woman with any sort of sexually transmitted infection.

Speaking to Heads Up, the autism ambassador admitted to having being tested for herpes after the story came out. The results, he said, came back negative.

“After the story came out, we were subjected to a herpes test both me and DK Kwenye Beat and the results were negative and the case was dismissed (sic),” he said.

Asked if he is seeing someone at the moment, Hope Kid noted that he is single but admitted to having had sex in the past despite being a born again christian.

He also said that he has a problem controlling the many women who are constantly throwing themselves at him.

“I am not dating, I believe in abstaining but at the end of the day, I am not going to sit here and lie to you that I have not done such thing.

My biggest challenge is women throwing themselves at me,” he said.

His private messages, he told Heads Up are full of nude pictures of women trying to get with him.

“Controlling them is also hard because some are looking for a story,” he continued.

During his most trying moment, the gospel artiste most of his friends in the industry disappeared and only three tried reaching out to him.

“Many gospel artists are fake. During my darkest moment, only Timeless Noel, Kris Eeh Baba and Mr Seed reached out to me,” he asserted.

Mr Seed is also knee deep in drama after an unidentified woman accused him of raping her when his baby mama and fiancee Nimo Gachuiri was away.

He and Nimo have denied the claims and have since quit social media.

