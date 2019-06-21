Harmonize’s Fiance Demands Answers As Sidechick Introduces Alleged Daughter

Tanzanian star Harmonize might be in trouble with his Italian fiance Sarah Michelotti.

Word has it that the Kwangwaru hitmaker has a daughter with a supposed side-chick identified as Nana Shanteel alias Ashanti.

Controversial blogger Mange Kimambi first broke the news a few weeks ago saying, “In other news, congratulations to Harmonize for your baby girl. It has been a week since Harmonize welcomed a baby girl. The mum is known as Official Nana Shanteel. Sarah will cry, she thought she knows when she cheated with an Arab man, now Harmonize has sired with another woman.”

According to Kimambi, Harmonize warned Ashanti against making public the child birth as she would risk losing child support.

Fast forward to a few days ago, the alleged baby mama created an Instagram page for baby Heaven Kahali. On her bio, Harmonize is listed as the father.

Sarah after learning about the child asked for an explanation from the Wasafi signee.

“My love you need to tell me something about it,” she wrote on Instagram.

Harmonize is yet to comment on the issue.

Sarah and Harmonize got engaged in March while visiting the former’s family.

