Fake Morning-after Pills Worth Millions Destroyed In Counterfeit Crackdown

Fake morning-after pills worth millions of shillings were on Thursday destroyed by officers from the Kenya Anti-counterfeit Agency.

The exercise comes in the wake of a crack-down on counterfeits in the country.

The consignment of pills better known as Postinor 2 (P2), was part of counterfeit goods worth Ksh23.8 million destroyed.

Electronics, mobile phones, designer purses and clothes are among other goods destroyed during the exercise that coincided with the launch of the National Anti-Illicit Trade Action Plan 2019/22 Action Plan.

P2, manufactured in Hungary, is an emergency contraceptive used by women after sex to prevent pregnancy. It works within 72 hours of use, however, chances of getting pregnant increase with the number of hours.

The drug, simple two pills, is available over the counter and goes at around Ksh100 – Ksh150.

In the recent past, medical practitioners have warned women of overusing the emergency.

While it works for most women, reports indicate it doesn’t work in some, hence, pregnancy.

