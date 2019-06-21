Esther Passaris ‘Back Pack’ Causes Stir In Parliament ( Video)

Legislators treated Kenyans to laughter after a short debate to discuss Esther Passaris back pack. The House Majority leader Aden Duale took issue with the Nairobi women representative choice of bag stating that it posed a security threat.

Esther passaris took her time to explain that the reason she carried that bag was because she had had a back issue and that her doctor advised that she should balance the weight.

Minority leader John Mbadi also defended Duale’s concern stating that Parliament should prescribe the type of bags that should be allowed in the House. He said that legislators may start carrying unusual bags to parliament.

The women legislators also stood up to defend Passaris, Honorable Nyamai stood up and accused Duale of focusing on Passaris and not the bag.

Suba North MP Milly Adhiambo said that the Majority leader was indeed focusing at a Passaris and not the bag and that she had not seen the bag yet she was seated next to the legislator. She also asked to be be given the gender of the bag that Passaris was carrying.

She advised the male members of Parliament to get in touch with brands such as Loius Vuitton which Passaris was carrying.

In a funny rejoinder, nominated MP David Ole Sankok said that they were feeling threatened by the bag because of the risks in Kenya.

He said that if the Nairobi Woman Representive was a threat to the house they would call in Sonko.

