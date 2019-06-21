in ENTERTAINMENT

Ali Kiba Finally Shares Photo Of Adorable Last Born Son, Keeyan

Ali KIba and WIfe Amina Khalef. [Courtesy]

Tanzanian singer Ali Kiba finally revealed his last born son’s photo with his fans.

His son, Keeyan insanely looks like Ali Kiba and a little bit like his older brother, Prince Sameer who was celebrating his birthday on Thursday.

Baby Keeyan is Kiba and Amina Khalef’s son, born in February 2019 shortly after his parents wedding.

Happy birthday big boy 😍💯 @kiba_junior #supportedbykiba #Keyaan #kingkiba

Kiba has kept off sharing photographs of his son but his mother who hails from Mombasa County has been the complete opposite.

 

baby boy💋💜…mwaaaa…allah akulinde na jicho la Husda

