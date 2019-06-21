Ali Kiba Finally Shares Photo Of Adorable Last Born Son, Keeyan

Tanzanian singer Ali Kiba finally revealed his last born son’s photo with his fans.
His son, Keeyan insanely looks like Ali Kiba and a little bit like his older brother, Prince Sameer who was celebrating his birthday on Thursday.
Baby Keeyan is Kiba and Amina Khalef’s son, born in February 2019 shortly after his parents wedding.
Read: Woman Leaks Messages Between Self And Comedian Jalang’o (Photos)
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday big boy 😍💯 @kiba_junior #supportedbykiba #Keyaan #kingkiba
Kiba has kept off sharing photographs of his son but his mother who hails from Mombasa County has been the complete opposite.
View this post on Instagram
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu
Loading…
Comments
0 comments