Ali Kiba Finally Shares Photo Of Adorable Last Born Son, Keeyan

Tanzanian singer Ali Kiba finally revealed his last born son’s photo with his fans.

His son, Keeyan insanely looks like Ali Kiba and a little bit like his older brother, Prince Sameer who was celebrating his birthday on Thursday.

Baby Keeyan is Kiba and Amina Khalef’s son, born in February 2019 shortly after his parents wedding.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday big boy 😍💯 @kiba_junior #supportedbykiba #Keyaan #kingkiba A post shared by alikiba (@officialalikiba) on Jun 20, 2019 at 12:40am PDT

Kiba has kept off sharing photographs of his son but his mother who hails from Mombasa County has been the complete opposite.

View this post on Instagram baby boy💋💜…mwaaaa…allah akulinde na jicho la Husda A post shared by AMINA KIBA👑💍 (@amina_khalef_kiba) on Mar 1, 2019 at 6:01am PST

