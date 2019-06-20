Tanzanian Singer TID Hospitalized After Being Attacked By Goons

Tanzanian crooner Khalid Mohamed popularly known as TID has been hospitalized after suffering sever injuries from an attack by unknown people.

In a picture shared on Instagram, the 38-year old singer is seen with cuts on his face as well as his white vest soaked in blood.

Captioning the photo, TID claimed that he had been beaten by people who were jealous of his music airing in the media.

Read:

He went ahead to claim that an assailant can do anything terrible to another person because they always have people backing them up.

TID noted: “Washamba Bwana Wakiona tu Unasikika wanaamua kukupiga hivi …. It’s so Sad Jambazi anaeza kukufanyia chochote sababu yeye Jambazi na Yuko na Back Up za Kijambazi #RevengeoftheNinja.”

However, it is not the first time that the singer has been attacked.

Read also:

It is reported that in January 2018, unknown people broke into the singer’s home and broke into his car’s side windows’, wind screen and side mirrors.

In 2008, TID was arrested and later imprisoned after he was found guilty of assaulting one a person called Ben Mashiba by lobbing a crate at him and injuring his arm and head.

In an interview, he also confessed that after serving time in jail he got into hard drugs specifically ecstasy and cocaine and for two years he was hooked to the drugs.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips