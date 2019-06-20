Saumu Mbuvi’s Chilling Response To Fan’s Comment On Dating Polygamous Senator

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi is not happy with trolls of an alleged relationship with Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip.

In a Wednesday post on her Instagram page, Saumu had posted pictures of her with Senator Loitiptip on vacation in Zanzibar.

It was her first picture with the senator since they were attacked outside Memphis Lounge in Nairobi, an incident that left Loitiptip with serious head injuries.

“Hi Future, Thank you for putting your life before mine, For standing by me, advising me and always being there for me …you will forever be my best friend. Wishing you quick recovery hun,” she wrote.

Saumu’s flirty caption on the pictures left tongues wagging, with some bashing her for dating a polygamous man days after she parted ways with her boyfriend.

“I need that grace of moving on like the ex nigga never existed. But pia umekuwa too much. Keep your rshps off social media…pole senator and congrats for defending your 4th wife to be,” read a comment from a follower.

The comment didn’t augur well with the businesswoman, prompting a swift but angry response.

She responded: “How I live my life is none of your business…wewe Tumia muda wako kuwahesabu…u can send application ukuwe Bibi wa tano.”

“Aki huyu ni mgani? Si i thought u guys broke up?” another follower, @machimbodoreen, posed.

Forcing Saumu to respond with “ Huyu ni mjomba wako.”

