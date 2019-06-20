Esther Passaris Explains Why She Had 16 Year Old Daughter On Birth Control Pills (Video)

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris on Thursday explained why she had her 16 year old daughter on birth control pills.

Speaking during Citizen TV’s Day Break show, the lawmaker noted that her decision was informed by the fact that her daughter’s friends were already engaging in sexual acts.

She further explained that she did not want her teenage daughter getting pregnant at early age which in most cases result to abortions.

Read:

“Her friends are already having sex, I had it at a later age, my mother didn’t know about it and at the end of the day, I felt that it was important to take my daughter to a gynae.

I took her to my gynae in Nairobi and I said to my gynae, I want her on the pill, put her on the pill at the age of 16,” she said.

Her daughter protested noting that she was not ready to have carnal knowledge yet but she (Passaris) explained the reasons why she had to get on the pill.

Read Also:

A five judge bench on June 13 ruled that abortion is illegal in Kenya unless the life and health of an expectant mother is in danger.

Justices Mumbi Ngugi, George Odunga, Aggrey Muchelule, John Mativo and Lydia Achode declined to hold that an unborn child is not a person and therefore has no rights.

They ruled that pregnancies resulting from rape can be terminated with the help of an expert.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu