in ENTERTAINMENT

Otile Brown Gifts Ethiopian Girlfriend Nabayet With New Ride (Video)

199 Views

otile brown
Otile Brown with girlfriend Nabayet. [Courtesy]

Singer Otile Brown might have been dumped by socialite Vera Sidika for asking for a car loan but he has since made so much money that he just bought his current girlfriend a car.

Taking to Instagram, Otile surprised his Ethiopian lover Nabayet with a brand new swanky Mercedes Benz.

“Do you like the car? That’s what I’m asking,” he asks an awestruck Nabayet.

Read: Netizens Make Fun Of Vera Sidika’s Unbleached Toes (Photo)

The lovers then take the vehicle for a test driver with the lovely Ethiopian behind the wheel.

“Kazi kwako, jifunze barabara za Kenya,” he told his girlfriend.

She thanked the Chaguo la Moyo hitmaker for her new whip saying, “So, I took my new car out for a spin. Thank you, thank you babe!”

The two are said to have ended the relationship a few months ago but have since reunited and are proclaiming their love for each other.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Just in love 😍 #wegotnothingbutlove cc @nabbi__

A post shared by @ otilebrown on

A few days ago, Otile who seems to be in the giving moods, gifted his artist, Jovial a Mazda Demio to help her navigate the city easily and efficiently.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you for believing in me @otilebrown 🙏 Let’s get it#theynotready#JUSTinLOVEmusic#baddest#vocalist

A post shared by Jovial 👸 (@jovialmusic_) on

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

80 Percent Of Law Students Fail KSL Bar Exams

No Mounting Road Blocks Without Regional Commander Approval – IG Mutyambai