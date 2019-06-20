No Mounting Road Blocks Without Regional Commander Approval – IG Mutyambai

Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai has ordered traffic officers to stop erecting road blocks or conducting traffic checks on highways without their regional Commander’s permission.

This move he says will reduce the rampant corruption that is usually experienced on the highways.

“Traffic check points and road blocks on highways must be approved mounted only with the express authority of regional and formation commanders, and must be justified and rationalised,” the IG said.

The regional police commanders will give directions on traffic operations in the regions. Traffic police will hover be deployed in various areas for emergencies such as accidents.

IG Mutyambai however gave a stern warning to motorists who intended to flout trafficrules in the absence of roadblocks stating they are being monitored closely.

“We want motorists and other road users to go about their activities without unnecessary harassment from corrupt police officers. But let them know that we are closely monitoring what is happening on the roads and those caught flouting traffic regulations will pay a heavy price for committing the offences,” Western region police commander Mr Rashid Yakub said.

The directive has already taken effect in the western region.

