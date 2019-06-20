in ENTERTAINMENT

Tanzania’s Nandy Denies Dating Willy Paul Despite Undeniable Chemistry (Photos)

Nandy with Willy Paul. [Courtesy]

There is undeniable chemistry between Kenya’s Willy Paul and Tanzania’s own Nandy.

Rumour has it that the singers are apparently dating, claims that Nandy has vehemently denied.

Responding to Tanzanian blogger, Jay Maudaku, Nandy has stated that her one true love is in the heavens.

“Nandy uko wapi mama unaibiwa handsome wako hukuu,” read an Instagram post which prompted the Ninogeshe singer to respond.

“Handsome wangu hayupo duniani dyadaaa naicheee,” she responded.

Nandy on dating Willy Paul (IG)

On Wikipedia however, Nandy was listed as Willy Paul’s spouse but that has since changed.

She has been replaced by a Jaclyn Wenge.

Hit with the new development, Nandy said: “Weeeeee shindwaaaa jay shindwaaaaa!

Nandy on Dating Willy Paul

Nandy was dating Clouds Media Group co-founder Ruge Mutahaba who passed on a month to their wedding.

The deceased was in South Africa undergoing treatment.

During an interview with Millard Ayo, she indicated that they chose to keep their relationship a secret because “hatukupenda mahusiano yetu kwa sababu I know ingekuwa iko open ingekuwa ni more worse than hata hivo walivyokuwa wamejua kidogo. Kuna watu ambao wangeona ni sawa lakini wengi hawangeona ni sawa so tulikuwa tunajaribu sisi wote wawili kutengeneza njia ya maisha yetu binafsi ili kufikia lengo letu,”

