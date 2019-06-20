KPC Stares At Ksh63 Million Loss In The Kiboko Oil Spill

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has lost at least 551,000 litres of fuel at Kiboko, Makueni county oil spillage valued at Ksh63 million.

The company has been unable to stop the spillage for weeks until recently, with stakeholders now questioning the quality of the pipeline that cost taxpayers Ksh51 billion.

According to reports, the pipeline does not have a leak detection system, leading to the massive spillage that has left the environment and water sources at the area messed up.

According to reports by Citizen TV, a third of Makueni’s population has now been left with no water for their domestic and horticulture uses.

Petroleum Cabinet Secretary John Munyes however said that they have since contained the spillage and were working on cleaning the oil filled trenches.

“A company contracted by KPC to carry out tests to determine the extent of contamination found that Kiboko River has not been impacted with petroleum hydrocarbons contradicting the report by the Ministry of Water that found the water unfit for consumption,” reported Citizen.

The National Environment Authority was given seven days to clear the air.

