Kitui County Referral Hospital On The Spot For Giving Public 24 Hours To Apply For Facility Vacancies

Kitui County Referral Hospital is on the spot for giving unrealistic timelines for candidates wishing to apply for recently advertised hospital jobs.

In a document in our possession dated June 19 and signed by the hospital’s Medical Superintendent, the hospital is seeking to fill over 15 positions in different departments within the facility.

Some of the positions advertised include ICT Officers, Anaesthetic Assistants, Plumbers, Masons, Electricians, Bio-Medical Engineer, Welders, Cashiers, Accounts Assistants, Health Records and Information Officers, Public Health Assistants, Adherence Counsellors, Peer Educator and Caterers.

To utter surprise, the hospital, which falls under the leadership of Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, gave suitable candidates, wishing to fill the positions, a 24-hour deadline to submit their applications.

“All candidates should write letters of application and attach copies of their National IDs, Curriculum Vitae (CVs) and Academic Certificates/Testimonials indicating the position applied for, Sub-County (Constituency) ward and Day Time telephone Contact on the Top Left Corner of the envelope addressed to the Medical Superintendent.

“The closing date for the application is Thursday, 20th June 2019 at 1700hours. All applications should be delivered to the Office of the Medical Superintendent during working hours,” the advertisement notice reads in part.

The hospital further notified the applicants that canvassing will lead to automatic cancellation of an application.

Well, whereas the hospital’s management has a right to set time limitations for any of the advertised positions, basic recruitment guidelines stipulate that deadline picked must be reasonable, in the sense that it should not block out qualified candidates who may fail to see the notice in time.

Clearly, the one-day deadline set by the hospital is not reasonable and raises eyebrows on the transparency of the recruitment exercise. The deadline gives room to speculations, to say the least.

The County leadership should come out clear on why members of the public should not have reasons to believe that the advertisement notice was just but a formality.

The revelations come days after Kitui County officials were exposed for irregularly hiring civil servants.

According to a source who sought anonymity for fear of reprisal, members of the Public Service board led by the board’s secretary Japheth Mbiti Muthengi earlier on in the month brought on board health workers using underhanded means.

Kahawa Tungu understands that Muthengi via his proxy Alfred Muthoka, a clinical officer who has since been awarded a high ranking position in the Ministry of Lands, asked the recruits for money before they were formally employed.

The recruits included two Health Records Officers, two medical lab technologists, five nurses, a clinical officer, six pharmaceutical technologists and four public health officers. These posts, we have learnt were not advertised as is required by law.

We learnt that the recruits had to part with between Sh200,000 and Sh300,000 before receiving their appointment letters.

