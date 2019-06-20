Ex-Presidential Aspirant Jaffer Sora Arrested For Transporting Bhang Worth Ksh13.35 Million

Former presidential candidate , Jaffer Isaak Sora, has been arrested while transporting 445kg of bhang worth Ksh13.35 million.

Speaking on his arrest, Eastern region police boss Esther Kihiko noted that the businessman was in possession of the narcotics suspected to have been sourced from Ethiopia in a small trailer.

He is reported to have used his Toyota Prado to pull the small trailer which carried the bhang.

Mr Sora was arrested at a road block in Marsabit town on Wednesday night.

According to the police, Sora was stopped by the officers manning KBC barrier when he approached them with the vehicle. Upon being asked to have the officers search the vehicle, Mr Sora declined.

Police arrested Mr Jaffer and towed the vehicle to Marsabit police station where they discovered the drugs stashed in the trailer bearing his campaign portraits.

According to the police boss, Mr Jaffer is reported to b arraigned in court later on Thursday.

