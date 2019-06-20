Heavily Pregnant Jacque Maribe To Host Baby Shower As She Prepares For Second Baby (Photo)

Citizen TV news editor Jacque Maribe is about to welcome her second bundle of joy.

Maribe, is heavily pregnant and will be welcoming her child soon as shared by her friend, Dennis Itumbi.

The soon to be mother of two will be hosting her baby shower at Cahoots Pub along Kindaruma Road on June 22.

In a poster seen by this writer, Maribe who is facing murder charges alongside her fiance Joe Irungu alias Jowie, the party starts at 6 pm till late.

On Tuesday the journo was present during Jowie’s bail hearing looking heavily pregnant but kept her trench coat buttoned to conceal the pregnancy.

We also understand that she has been away from her place of work for the past couple of weeks.

Kahawa Tungu reported Maribe’s pregnancy exactly nine months ago.

At the time she has just been arrested for Monica Kimani’s murder.

Maribe is a proud mother of a boy, Zuri who she is said to have sired with then boyfriend, comedian Eric Omondi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu