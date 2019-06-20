EACC Probing County Accountant With Ksh286 Million Accumulated Wealth On A Ksh129, 527 Salary

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is trailing an accountant who has suspiciously acquired wealth valued at Ksh286 million despite earning a monthly salary of Ksh129,527 in six years.

According to EACC sleuths, Andrew Biketi Musuya is the principal accountant in Trans Nzoia County.

Mr Musuya is also on the radar over suspicious Ksh177.7 million contracts that is claimed to have been awarded to a woman who is noted to be his proxy.

The anti-corruption agency notes that properties acquired by Biketi between January 2013 and November 2018 alone are worth Ksh226.8 million.

Documents presented in court also reveal that Musuya has suspiciously acquired storeyed residential buildings in Mtwapa (Kilifi), Mombasa and Kitale as well as a fleet of high-end vehicles.

The suspect also has a Toyota Prado, a Toyota Harrier and a Toyota saloon all valued at Ksh9.6 million.

Further documents divulge that the county accountant had cash deposits into his bank accounts totaling to Ksh45.5 million whereas his salary earnings were Ksh5.8 million, excluding his salary.

He is also claimed to have received Ksh7.9 million M-Pesa deposits.

The agency was attracted to the unexplained dealings of the accountant after he denied that he does not own the Toyota Prado which was acquired in 2015.

According to Ahmed Iftikhar, a Pakistani, who sold the car to him, he noted that the vehicle was paid for in two installments of Ksh3 million and Ksh2.6 million in less than three hours.

Although the vehicle was paid for and owned by Biketi, it was registered in one Mildred Kerubo Obare who is alleged to be his accomplice.

The EACC are still acquiring further information into how the accountant acquired his wealth.

