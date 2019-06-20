DK Kwenye Beat Reveals How NTV Failed To Air Episode He Featured On Being Bahati After Scandalous “Threesome”

DK Kwenye Beat has opened up about his life after the sex scandal between him fellow artist Hope Kid and a 20 year old lady from Nakuru.

He revealed that NTV which airs the show Being Bahati, a local reality show depicting the life of singer Kevin Bahati refused to air the episode in which he featured.

He said that he lost those that he thought were closest to him.

“In between these issues, I’ve lost friends, I’ve lost deals, I’ve lost reputation but what keeps me moving is that I have not lost God. Huyo tu ndio amebaki,” he said.

“Hio season, I thought I had friends but mimi najua tu ni watu tumekutana town kwa sasa. Hamna marafiki hii town. Pataneni mjini achaneni mjini hawa watu si rafiki zako,” added DK.

The assault story was leaked by NRG radio presenter Xtian Dela. In explicit messages, the unidentified woman described how she met the two gospel artists sometime in November only for DK Kwenye Beat to force himself on her while she was still having carnal knowledge with Hope Kid.

She would later complain to Hope Kid about the non-consensual threesome and leave for home.

The girl, who was apparently depressed at the time then started talking to the Furi Furi hitmaker only for the two to meet in Nairobi where they had unprotected sex.

She accused him of cutting communication and infecting her with herpes, HPV among other diseases.

