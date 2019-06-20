Deductions Of Female Teachers’ Salaries By TSC For Kewota Is Illegal, Kuppet Says

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has come out to condemn deductions implemented on the pay slips of female teachers by newly formed Kenya Women Teachers Association (Kewota) through Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC).

In an internal memo seen by this writer dated June 19, Kuppet says that the deductions of Ksh200 as subscription fees across female teachers was illegal, and should be stopped immediately.

“This has taken place with the full blessings of the Teachers’ Service Commission which seems to have vested interest in the said organisation. The deductions are illegal and constitute economic crimes against the affected teachers on the part of the employer,” said Kuppet acting secretary general Nthurima Moses through the memo.

Read: TSC Accused Of Deducting Teachers’ Salaries For KEWOTA Without Consent

According to Moses, the deductions targeted only female members of Kuppet, something Kahawa Tungu could not independently verify.

“By strange coincidence, only Kuppet members have been targeted,” he added.

The union advised its members to write demand/stoppage letters to TSC, copied to Kuppet for legal action.

Early this week, Kahawa Tungu revealed how the body through TSC, has been making deductions on female teachers’ salaries, without their consent.

Read: KNUT To Handle Appeal Cases Of Delocalized TSC Teachers

The body is led by one Ms Benta Opande as the CEO, Ms Jacinta Ndegwa as the treasurer and Ms Dorothy Muthoni as the chairperson.

The teachers allege that despite complaining, the trio have resorted to threats and intimidation of teachers who face deductions.

“We woke up and found Kewota approved on our payslips. As we continue to vent our frustrations, the CEO has resorted to engaging the teachers who are complaining about the illegal approvals daring them to report to TSC or DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigation),” says one of the teachers who spoke to this writer on condition of anonymity.

Read: Three Nabbed Trying To Swindle TSC’s Nancy Macharia

“Its formation, intention, and ultimate access to the teachers payslips is a mystery too. Female teachers received a prompt on their payslips to approve and join Kewota. They declined because by not responding the only prompt available was to click APPROVE. To their shock, on payday, many checking their payslips, it had mysteriously been approved with a notification that Ksh200 will be deducted,” says another teacher.

The body however denied the claims, and TSC was not reachable to comment on the matter.

The association effects the Ksh200 deduction through TPay, the software used by the employer to pay the teachers.This means that the teachers cannot institute a litigation against the employer, according to their employment terms and conditions.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu